Chances of finishing season diminishes due to coronavirus
29 March 2020 - 00:02
With each passing day the chances of the 2019-20 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season being completed shrinks.
The season has two and a half months to run but the outbreak of the coronavirus has grounded all sport in the world...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.