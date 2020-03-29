Corona scare for sports bosses

SA's pantheon of sports leaders were potentially exposed to the coronavirus at a recent ministerial meeting attended by their netball boss Cecilia Molokwane, who subsequently tested Covid-19 positive.



Molokwane attended a meeting of about 50 sports leaders - from soccer bosses Danny Jordaan and Irvin Khoza to athletics head Aleck Skhosana - called by minister Nathi Mthethwa in Pretoria last Tuesday to discuss the effects of the virus on sport...