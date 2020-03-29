Sport

It's a crazy mixed up country, I tell you

29 March 2020 - 00:02 By BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS

That ours is a crazy country is without question. After all, it is home to Steve Hofmeyr and a mayor who has discovered a mysterious "vaccine" for coronavirus when all of us thought there was none.

This Covid-19 scourge which has completely turned the world upside down has really delivered the numbskulls and nincompoops from the back row right to the front seats...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Covid-19: Chad Le Clos forced to quit luxury Mediterranean training base Sport
  2. French outfit steps in as new kit sponsor for Bafana Sport
  3. Coronavirus deals a mighty blow to SA sports industry Sport
  4. US promoter Bob Arum visits pal Sol Kerzner, and boxing is on the table Sport
  5. Thapelo Morena injury 'not as bad as first thought' Sport

Latest Videos

Lockdown loaded: When can I leave the house?
Lockdown loaded: Public transport