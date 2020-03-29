Sport

Outbreak could hit SA's overseas cricketers' pockets

29 March 2020 - 00:01 By KHANYISO TSHWAKU

SA Cricketers' Association CEO Andrew Breetzke said the coronavirus outbreak hasn't affected domestic players yet, but will affect those who play overseas.

The English County Cricket season was supposed to start on April 12, but that's been provisionally moved to May 28. SA's domestic season was nearly at an end before it was curtailed last week...

