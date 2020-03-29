Outbreak could hit SA's overseas cricketers' pockets

SA Cricketers' Association CEO Andrew Breetzke said the coronavirus outbreak hasn't affected domestic players yet, but will affect those who play overseas.

The English County Cricket season was supposed to start on April 12, but that's been provisionally moved to May 28. SA's domestic season was nearly at an end before it was curtailed last week.

"The SA players who play club and county cricket could be affected. I don't know what the contractual arrangements are for the county players. They may not even be affected, but the club cricketers who can earn about R100,000-R150,000 could be affected. They may not even play and most of them are junior provincial cricketers who supplement their income with the cricket," Breetzke said.

"There's no impact on the domestic players' remuneration and most of them are busy signing contracts. All the domestic players' contracts are ending at the end of April and contracting is taking place. A nationally contracted player won't be affected as the payment stands, but where they lose out is on match fees because when a match is cancelled they lose those fees."

India's money-spinning Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been affected. It's been pushed back to April 15 from today's original start. The proposed start date presents a significant problem for South Africans.

The national lockdown that started on Thursday ends on April 16. Players who need to leave SA will require a no-objection certificate (NOC) from Cricket SA. Breetzke said players prepare for tournament cancellations, but leaving the country could be a challenge. India also has a lockdown.