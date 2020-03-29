Sport

Rugby: Paying the price of corona

29 March 2020 - 00:53 By LIAM DEL CARME

Some of SA's rugby franchises are preparing for unpalatable, but necessary, conversations as the sport languishes in limbo.

Uncertainty continues to enshroud the sport and the franchises are struggling to count the cost of the time spent on the sidelines. As the country went into a 21-day lockdown as a result of the coronavirus, they did not know when players will get the all-clear to pull out of their garages, let alone return to the playing field...

