Rugby: Paying the price of corona
29 March 2020 - 00:53
Some of SA's rugby franchises are preparing for unpalatable, but necessary, conversations as the sport languishes in limbo.
Uncertainty continues to enshroud the sport and the franchises are struggling to count the cost of the time spent on the sidelines. As the country went into a 21-day lockdown as a result of the coronavirus, they did not know when players will get the all-clear to pull out of their garages, let alone return to the playing field...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.