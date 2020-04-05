Sport

Soccer

David Notoane raring to test his U-23s against top sides in Olympics

05 April 2020 - 00:00 By SAZI HADEBE

SA under-23 coach David Notoane is itching to test his Olympic team against some of the big guns that have already qualified for the 2020 Olympics Games that were last week postponed for a year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“As soon as the coast is clear as far as this virus is concerned, we must get into it with some of these teams,” said Notoane this week as everyone continued to battle the deadly disease that has derailed many prestigious sporting events worldwide this year...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | It's a crazy mixed up country, I tell you Sport
  2. Corona scare for sports bosses Sport
  3. Chances of finishing season diminishes due to coronavirus Sport
  4. Orlando Pirates need leadership, says Moeti Sport
  5. Coronavirus deals a mighty blow to SA sports industry Sport

Latest Videos

UJ Library MakerSpace produces 3D shield masks for anyone in need
Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask