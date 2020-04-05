Soccer
David Notoane raring to test his U-23s against top sides in Olympics
05 April 2020 - 00:00
SA under-23 coach David Notoane is itching to test his Olympic team against some of the big guns that have already qualified for the 2020 Olympics Games that were last week postponed for a year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
“As soon as the coast is clear as far as this virus is concerned, we must get into it with some of these teams,” said Notoane this week as everyone continued to battle the deadly disease that has derailed many prestigious sporting events worldwide this year...
