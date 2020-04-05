From chesa mpama to ear-biting: the moment they went bananas in SA

We relive 11 of the most hilarious and rush-of-blood to the head incidents

Captain chesa mpama



Hell hath no fury like a soccer team skipper scorned. Daniel Mudau and Charles Motlohi had a heated argument, the former giving the latter not only fire and brimstone but five fingers for having refused to take a penalty. Mudau brought his Baby Jake Matlala skills to the fore with his fist having a hostile merger with Motlohi’s cheek...