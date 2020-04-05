Sport

From chesa mpama to ear-biting: the moment they went bananas in SA

We relive 11 of the most hilarious and rush-of-blood to the head incidents

05 April 2020 - 00:00 By Sunday Times

Captain chesa mpama

Hell hath no fury like a soccer team skipper scorned. Daniel Mudau and Charles Motlohi had a heated argument, the former giving the latter not only fire and brimstone but five fingers for having refused to take a penalty. Mudau brought his Baby Jake Matlala skills to the fore with his fist having a hostile merger with Motlohi’s cheek...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | It's a crazy mixed up country, I tell you Sport
  2. Corona scare for sports bosses Sport
  3. Chances of finishing season diminishes due to coronavirus Sport
  4. Orlando Pirates need leadership, says Moeti Sport
  5. Coronavirus deals a mighty blow to SA sports industry Sport

Latest Videos

UJ Library MakerSpace produces 3D shield masks for anyone in need
Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask