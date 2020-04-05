Olympic delay could help SA push 'golden curtain' eastward

With the 2020 Olympics delayed for a year, SA will have the chance to shift its golden curtain that has descended the globe at 24.938 degrees east for the past 68 years.



That is the longitude on which Helsinki lies, where SA's first two women Olympic champions were crowned back in 1952. High-jumper Esther Brand and then swimmer Joan Harrison won the nation's only gold medals that year, and no South African has ascended to the top of a Games podium any further east of that...