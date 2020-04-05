Sports industry workers face bleak times as lockdown begins to bite
05 April 2020 - 00:00
Government’s R150m relief plan for sportspeople and artists will be a boon for some, but many more people working in SA’s broader sports industry face bleak times amid the lockdown.
To be eligible to apply for financial assistance from the department of sports, arts and culture, one has to be an athlete who lost out on earning potential because a competition was cancelled. Their coaches and technical support staff can also apply...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.