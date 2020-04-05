Sports industry workers face bleak times as lockdown begins to bite

Government’s R150m relief plan for sportspeople and artists will be a boon for some, but many more people working in SA’s broader sports industry face bleak times amid the lockdown.



To be eligible to apply for financial assistance from the department of sports, arts and culture, one has to be an athlete who lost out on earning potential because a competition was cancelled. Their coaches and technical support staff can also apply...