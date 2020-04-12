Augusta misses out on Erik van Rooyen as wife scores over golf
12 April 2020 - 00:00
Erik van Rooyen should have been battling the beautiful Augusta layout at the Masters this weekend, but instead he's hitting golf balls into a net in his lounge.
Van Rooyen and wife Rose are locked away in their new house in Jupiter on the east coast of Florida, US, sitting out the Covid-19 pandemic ravaging the world...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.