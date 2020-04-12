Esport rides crest of a wave as fans go online to get their fix
Sports enthusiasts revel in watching their stars compete against each other in the online realm
12 April 2020 - 00:00
Sport watchers, participants, consumers if you like, are increasingly finding their fix online as Covid-19 continues to paralyse sport.
In the mass migration virtual sports appears to be the biggest winner as enthusiasts revel in watching their stars compete against each other in the online realm, according to a sports industry analytics expert...
