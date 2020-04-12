Soccer

No PSL-SuperSport collision on the cards

League enjoys unqualified support from sportscaster

While the big international leagues are worried about being indebted to broadcasters in the event of not finishing their seasons, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has no such worries as it enjoys unqualified support from SuperSport International.



Should they fail to complete the season before the end of July, the English Premier League faces the prospect of entering into an ugly legal battle with Sky Sports and BT Sport, their broadcast partners. ..