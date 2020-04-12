SA's top golf clubs going to the wall

As many as 40 of SA's leading golf clubs will be pushed to the verge of bankruptcy by the two-week extension of lockdown, according to the results of a recent survey.



Of the 58 clubs that responded to a poll by the Club Management Association of Southern Africa (CMASA), 53 were golf clubs, and most believed they would have ridden out the initial three-week shutdown without any retrenchments...