SA's top golf clubs going to the wall
12 April 2020 - 00:00
As many as 40 of SA's leading golf clubs will be pushed to the verge of bankruptcy by the two-week extension of lockdown, according to the results of a recent survey.
Of the 58 clubs that responded to a poll by the Club Management Association of Southern Africa (CMASA), 53 were golf clubs, and most believed they would have ridden out the initial three-week shutdown without any retrenchments...
