Rugby
SA Rugby ponders which team to be on in world leadership battle
19 April 2020 - 00:02
SA Rugby is yet to decide who they will back in the David vs Goliath arm wrestle for control of World Rugby.
Electronic ballots to be cast this month will decide if incumbent chairperson Bill Beaumont will prevail over his challenger Agustin Pichot with the result expected to be announced on May 12...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.