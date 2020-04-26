English eye a June 8 return to football
26 April 2020 - 00:00
The English Premier League is eyeing a resumption of the season on June 8, behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, and reaching a climax on July 27, according to The Times of London.
The paper claims football chiefs, along with other sports governing bodies, have been holding talks with the British government about when they can resume and at only "approved grounds"...
