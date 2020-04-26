Sport

How sportmen and women are gearing up for action after lockdown

26 April 2020 - 00:00 By LIAM DEL CARME, SAZI HADEBE and DAVID ISAACSON AND BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS

When the final whistle is blown on the lockdown and sport is permitted again, athletes across the sporting spectrum will face post-shutdown struggles. Though the fans will delight at having their stars back on the field, the players will have to confront and overcome a hurdle - they will not be purring in tip-top match fitness. We have canvassed the views of several sports scientists and physiotherapists to pick their brains on how long it takes for players to regain match fitness after having not played for over a month

SOCCER..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

