Sport

UK transfer talk ignores 'reality'

26 April 2020 - 00:00 By AFP

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has said talk of mega-money football transfer moves "ignore the realities that face the sport" because of the coronavirus outbreak.

United have been linked with a £200m bid to lure England captain Harry Kane away from Tottenham Hotspur...

