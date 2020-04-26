Sport

Unplugged by BBK

Unplugged by BBK

26 April 2020 - 00:00 By BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS

Those of us who derive delirium from watching sport played with balls of all shapes and sizes were disappointed on Thursday night.

Disappointed because the person on the podium, the Maskman of Mahlamba Ndlopfu - he who would start a television station just to teach us how to wear what has become the world's latest fashion apparel - delivered a lot of delight to those who enjoy to drag a fag and puff clouds of smoke...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. English Premier League clubs commit to finish season Sport
  2. Sascoc, tennis bosses deny blocking Ravele's nomination for top post Sport
  3. Boardroom battles push Sascoc to the brink Sport
  4. No PSL-SuperSport collision on the cards Sport
  5. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | They say old habits die hard, but die they must Sport

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem