Sport

Soccer

Covid-19 pandemic: English Premier League agonises over a restart

03 May 2020 - 00:00 By AFP

English Premier League clubs have reconfirmed their commitment to finish the 2019/2020 season - subject to coronavirus restrictions being lifted in Britain and despite fears expressed by players.

The league faces an eye-watering estimated loss of about £1bn (about R23.5bn) if no more football is played this season because of the global coronavirus pandemic...

