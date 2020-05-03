Soccer
PSL plans to conclude 2019/2020 season, as it plots the way forward
PSL has plans for how the league can resume activities and will present them to its exco this week
03 May 2020 - 00:04
Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Irvin Khoza has told the Sunday Times that a report on health and safety directives and match-day protocols will be considered by the executive committee on Thursday.
The league is working to come up with a plan to finalise the 2019/2020 season, which was brought to a halt by the pandemic...
