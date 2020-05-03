Soccer

PSL plans to conclude 2019/2020 season, as it plots the way forward

PSL has plans for how the league can resume activities and will present them to its exco this week

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Irvin Khoza has told the Sunday Times that a report on health and safety directives and match-day protocols will be considered by the executive committee on Thursday.



The league is working to come up with a plan to finalise the 2019/2020 season, which was brought to a halt by the pandemic...