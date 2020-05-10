Rugby
Money dries up for rugby clubs who rely on their fans
10 May 2020 - 00:00
Covid-19 restrictions have hit rugby clubs across the country like a heavy crash tackle.
"It has been devastating for the players and the officials," said Derek Jardine, chair of the Raiders, in Johannesburg...
