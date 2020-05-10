Soccer
PSL and Safa still lock horns over play in the lockdown
10 May 2020 - 00:03
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is targeting level 3 of the lockdown for football to return to the field of play.
The Sunday Times understands this to be among its recommendations submitted at the weekend. The recommendations were made to the department of sport and the South African Football Association (Safa)...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.