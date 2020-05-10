Rugby
SA Rugby hopes players will be allowed to see combat in August
Rugby bosses presented plans and contingencies to government
10 May 2020 - 00:04
SA Rugby is developing strategies that seek to allow its players to return to action in August or September.
While the New Zealand government is expected to announce an easing of pandemic restrictions tomorrow, also revealing a date for when rugby and netball can resume, SA Rugby hopes players will be allowed to see combat in August...
