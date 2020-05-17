Football

Bayern Munich gunman Robert Lewandowski ready to roll

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski says he is fitter than ever ahead of today's Bundesliga clash at FC Union Berlin and taking advice from Miroslav Klose.



The 41-year-old Klose, who holds the record of 16 goals scored at World Cup finals, has joined Bayern's staff and will be next to head coach Hansi Flick on the bench today...