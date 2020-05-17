Football
Bayern Munich gunman Robert Lewandowski ready to roll
17 May 2020 - 00:00
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski says he is fitter than ever ahead of today's Bundesliga clash at FC Union Berlin and taking advice from Miroslav Klose.
The 41-year-old Klose, who holds the record of 16 goals scored at World Cup finals, has joined Bayern's staff and will be next to head coach Hansi Flick on the bench today...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.