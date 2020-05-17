Rugby
Cheetah's star Joseph Dweba considers next move
17 May 2020 - 00:00
Fiery Cheetahs hooker Joseph Dweba isn't against leaving to improve his rugby. Being a migrant has been part of his life.
The 25-year-old father of one, who'll be taking up a contract with French club Bordeaux Begles when the coronavirus lockdown lets him, went to three high schools...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.