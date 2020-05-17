Sport

Rugby

Cheetah's star Joseph Dweba considers next move

17 May 2020 - 00:00 By KHANYISO TSHWAKU

Fiery Cheetahs hooker Joseph Dweba isn't against leaving to improve his rugby. Being a migrant has been part of his life.

The 25-year-old father of one, who'll be taking up a contract with French club Bordeaux Begles when the coronavirus lockdown lets him, went to three high schools...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Alcohol abuse taking its toll on PSL clubs and players Sport
  2. Kaizer Motaung: Tribute to a Guluva who said Voetsek Verwoerd Sport
  3. Call to disband Sascoc's board 'being considered' Sport
  4. Canoeing SA rallies the rebels to oust Sascoc board Sport
  5. Money dries up for rugby clubs who rely on their fans Sport

Latest Videos

Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May