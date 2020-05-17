Athletics
No Comrades Marathon in 2020 but 2021 spots are secured
17 May 2020 - 00:00
It seems the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) can't avoid the firing line, no matter what it does.
In mid-March sports, arts & culture minister Nathi Mthethwa hit the roof when the CMA said it was still considering staging the race, originally scheduled for June 14. He had insisted it cancel...
