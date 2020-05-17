Rugby

Rugby players and administrators survey changing landscape

Free State Rugby MD Harold Verster said he was against the 21-day contract escape period that allowed South African professional players to leave their contracts. The period stretched from April 24 to May 14.



Free State and the Sharks were outvoted by the other unions in the agreement that also included players union MyPlayers and SA Rugby. Verster said it wasn't morally correct that players could walk out of their contracts in a time of crisis...