Sport

Rugby

Rugby set to resume far from the madding crowd

17 May 2020 - 00:00 By LIAM DEL CARME

When rugby gets the green light in a more relaxed Covid-19 environment, matches are likely to be played in front of only 167 key individuals.

That is the magic number in the strategic guidelines and recommended operating procedure SA Rugby presented to the government. It advocates for matches to be played in sterile, near-empty stadiums...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Alcohol abuse taking its toll on PSL clubs and players Sport
  2. Kaizer Motaung: Tribute to a Guluva who said Voetsek Verwoerd Sport
  3. Call to disband Sascoc's board 'being considered' Sport
  4. Canoeing SA rallies the rebels to oust Sascoc board Sport
  5. Money dries up for rugby clubs who rely on their fans Sport

Latest Videos

Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May