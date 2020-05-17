Athletics
Sascoc board set to reject call for special meeting to oust execs
17 May 2020 - 00:00
SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) board members will meet on Tuesday to discuss the call for a special general meeting - and there are indications that they will reject it.
Canoeing SA made the request last week with two proposed agenda items: one to move for a vote of no confidence in the Sascoc executive, and the other to appoint a team of administrators in its place...
