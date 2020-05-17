Athletics

Sascoc board set to reject call for special meeting to oust execs

SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) board members will meet on Tuesday to discuss the call for a special general meeting - and there are indications that they will reject it.



Canoeing SA made the request last week with two proposed agenda items: one to move for a vote of no confidence in the Sascoc executive, and the other to appoint a team of administrators in its place...