Sport

Athletics

Sascoc board set to reject call for special meeting to oust execs

17 May 2020 - 00:00 By DAVID ISAACSON

SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) board members will meet on Tuesday to discuss the call for a special general meeting - and there are indications that they will reject it.

Canoeing SA made the request last week with two proposed agenda items: one to move for a vote of no confidence in the Sascoc executive, and the other to appoint a team of administrators in its place...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Alcohol abuse taking its toll on PSL clubs and players Sport
  2. Kaizer Motaung: Tribute to a Guluva who said Voetsek Verwoerd Sport
  3. Call to disband Sascoc's board 'being considered' Sport
  4. Canoeing SA rallies the rebels to oust Sascoc board Sport
  5. Money dries up for rugby clubs who rely on their fans Sport

Latest Videos

Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May