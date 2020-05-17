Sport

Football

Sundowns still have a good title chance, says Themba Zwane

Midfielder remains upbeat about his team being champs

17 May 2020 - 00:00 By SAZI HADEBE

Themba Zwane laughs.

In fact he is closer to a fit with his endless haughty giggle - the one you associate with girls talking about potential boyfriends while fetching water in rivers deep down in some of the rural villages...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Alcohol abuse taking its toll on PSL clubs and players Sport
  2. Kaizer Motaung: Tribute to a Guluva who said Voetsek Verwoerd Sport
  3. Call to disband Sascoc's board 'being considered' Sport
  4. Canoeing SA rallies the rebels to oust Sascoc board Sport
  5. Money dries up for rugby clubs who rely on their fans Sport

Latest Videos

Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May