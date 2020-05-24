Rugby
SA's rugby stars 'want out' after the Lions visit
24 May 2020 - 00:00
The most important point to emerge from the contractual dispute between Pieter-Steph du Toit and Western Province is the inevitable rush to the exit by SA's top players after next year's Test series against the British & Irish Lions.
Du Toit and Western Province eventually smoothed things over but the point was stressed that he will be contracted only until the completion of that series...
