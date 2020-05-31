Sport

Am I next, asks tennis star Coco Gauff amid Minneapolis protests

31 May 2020 - 00:00 By AFP

Rising US tennis star Coco Gauff has added her voice to those expressing outrage at the death of an unarmed black man in Minnesota who was in police hands.

The 16-year-old Gauff posted a TikTok video on her Twitter feed, juxtaposing an image of herself clad in a black hoodie with photos of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin and others...

