Bidvest Wits on brink of being sold

One of SA's oldest football clubs, Bidvest Wits, are set to change ownership and relocate to Limpopo when a prospective purchase is completed.



The Sunday Times has been informed that the 2016-17 Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions are in the process of being bought by Masala Mulaudzi, owner of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM)...