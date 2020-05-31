Confusion on return of sport

Vague, contradictory regulations leave administrators stupefied

Professional sports stars hoping to compete and train under level three from tomorrow will have to wait - possibly up to two weeks - before returning to action.



And that's assuming they'll be permitted back at all, given one clause in the draft regulations stating "resumption of non-contact sport matches and professional athletes training may not be allowed in areas declared as [a] hot spot by the minister of health"...