Confusion on return of sport
Vague, contradictory regulations leave administrators stupefied
31 May 2020 - 00:37
Professional sports stars hoping to compete and train under level three from tomorrow will have to wait - possibly up to two weeks - before returning to action.
And that's assuming they'll be permitted back at all, given one clause in the draft regulations stating "resumption of non-contact sport matches and professional athletes training may not be allowed in areas declared as [a] hot spot by the minister of health"...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.