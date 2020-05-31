Heartbroken, but boxing champ Moruti Mthalane still has an appetite for life

He's had a tougher time than most, but can still smile despite enduring batterings few have known

Moruti Mthalane's greatest defensive quality is his smile and unwavering positivity.



In the ring, the boxer can slip blows and block punches to stay out of harm's way, but outside it he has endured batterings few have known...