Sport

1995 Rugby World Cup chronicles

When ‘thugby’ ruined the night at Boet Erasmus

07 June 2020 - 00:00 By KHANYISO TSHWAKU

Former Springbok and Golden Lions wing Pieter Hendriks remembers “The Battle of Boet Erasmus” 1995 Rugby World Cup match against Canada as if it happened yesterday.

The infamous fixture took place at the now defunct stadium in Port Elizabeth on June 3 1995 and a brawl towards the end of the game is ingrained in SA rugby folklore...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SA's soccer wars - the story behind those battles Sport
  2. For Pitso Mosimane, coaching football is about the people in his care Sport
  3. SA's rugby stars 'want out' after the Lions visit Sport
  4. Go get them, Bafana! National team awaits Sudan challenge Sport
  5. WATCH: Semenya's partner cheers her on - 'Watching Caster run is like watching ... Sport

Latest Videos

Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school