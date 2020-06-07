1995 Rugby World Cup chronicles
When ‘thugby’ ruined the night at Boet Erasmus
07 June 2020 - 00:00
Former Springbok and Golden Lions wing Pieter Hendriks remembers “The Battle of Boet Erasmus” 1995 Rugby World Cup match against Canada as if it happened yesterday.
The infamous fixture took place at the now defunct stadium in Port Elizabeth on June 3 1995 and a brawl towards the end of the game is ingrained in SA rugby folklore...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.