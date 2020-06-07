Running
Brothers-in-arms get their motors running
07 June 2020 - 00:00
Come rain or shine, or neck surgery or pandemic, it seems nothing can stop Kovalan Moodley from running the Comrades Marathon.
He and his twin, Komalan, have started the ultramarathon together on more than 30 occasions, but next Sunday they will line up in different cities to take part in the Race The Comrades Legends virtual race...
