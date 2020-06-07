Bulls invest in new players and coaching group to recapture their old glory
It's 10 years since they won Super Rugby but building blocks are in place to make the Pretoria outfit great again
07 June 2020 - 00:00
It’s been exactly 10 years since the Bulls won Super Rugby for the third time, but the movement to restore those glory days is gaining momentum.
They have invested heavily in a new coaching group under Jake White, new players and a new CEO in Edgar Rathbone...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.