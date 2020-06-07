Bulls invest in new players and coaching group to recapture their old glory

It's 10 years since they won Super Rugby but building blocks are in place to make the Pretoria outfit great again

It’s been exactly 10 years since the Bulls won Super Rugby for the third time, but the movement to restore those glory days is gaining momentum.



They have invested heavily in a new coaching group under Jake White, new players and a new CEO in Edgar Rathbone...