Athletics
Minister Mthethwa talks tough on sports bodies, but stars still in limbo
07 June 2020 - 00:00
With half the audited sports bodies failing the latest annual transformation test, sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has proposed a law for defaulters to be dealt with.
The Eminent Persons Group (EPG) report for 2018, released on Friday, showed that nine of 18 audited federations failed to meet their self-set transformation targets...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.