Minister Mthethwa talks tough on sports bodies, but stars still in limbo

With half the audited sports bodies failing the latest annual transformation test, sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has proposed a law for defaulters to be dealt with.



The Eminent Persons Group (EPG) report for 2018, released on Friday, showed that nine of 18 audited federations failed to meet their self-set transformation targets...