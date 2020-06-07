Soccer
Show goes on for PSL after Absa withdrawal
There should be no fuss about Absa's exit because the sport is a powerful brand
07 June 2020 - 00:00
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) may see more sponsors not renewing their sponsorships when the cycles come to an end.
The non-renewal will not be because of dwindling faith in the football product, but because of companies re-evaluating the return on investment in their association with the league...
