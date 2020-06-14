Rugby

Rugby World Cup 1995: Broken ribs, 4 tries and THAT semifinal

This week 25 years ago the Springboks were preparing to play France in Durban after they had beaten Western Samoa in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals at Ellis Park.



Springbok lock Mark Andrews broke a rib and scored a try in the 42-14 quarterfinal win over Samoa, but the game is remembered for the late Chester Williams's four tries...