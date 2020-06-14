Athletics
Sascoc withdraws 'supportive' document in arbitration battle
14 June 2020 - 00:03
The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has withdrawn its heads of argument in the arbitration brought against its suspended president Barry Hendricks after deciding its lawyer had overstepped the brief.
Hendricks was suspended in April for ethical breaches after Ntambi Ravele had accused him and Tennis SA (TSA) president Gavin Crookes of colluding to block her from standing in the Sascoc elections...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.