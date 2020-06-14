Athletics

Sascoc withdraws 'supportive' document in arbitration battle

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has withdrawn its heads of argument in the arbitration brought against its suspended president Barry Hendricks after deciding its lawyer had overstepped the brief.



Hendricks was suspended in April for ethical breaches after Ntambi Ravele had accused him and Tennis SA (TSA) president Gavin Crookes of colluding to block her from standing in the Sascoc elections...