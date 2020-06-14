Soccer

Spain also back in the game as La Liga returns to action

La Liga became the second of Europe's five major football leagues after the German Bundesliga to resume this week when Sevilla overcame Real Betis 2-0 in the division's first match since March 10 on Thursday.



Then on Friday Valencia were held to a 1-1 home draw by 10-man Levante after the visitors levelled eight minutes into stoppage time with a VAR-awarded penalty...