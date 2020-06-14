Soccer
Spain also back in the game as La Liga returns to action
14 June 2020 - 00:00
La Liga became the second of Europe's five major football leagues after the German Bundesliga to resume this week when Sevilla overcame Real Betis 2-0 in the division's first match since March 10 on Thursday.
Then on Friday Valencia were held to a 1-1 home draw by 10-man Levante after the visitors levelled eight minutes into stoppage time with a VAR-awarded penalty...
