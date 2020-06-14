Unplugged by BBK
With some suss Chiefs can use transfer ban to their advantage
14 June 2020 - 00:02
When their insatiable appetite for super signings was sky high, Kaizer Chiefs thought nothing of buying big name players in wheelbarrow loads.
Morgan Gould. Tefu Mashamaite. Tsepo Masilela. Siboniso Gaxa. Mulomowandau Mathoho. That was an entire Bafana Bafana rearguard...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.