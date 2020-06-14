Soccer

World Cup 2010 | It was the best of times, it was the worst of times

What a party off the field, but then came the blowout

A few days before the 2010 Fifa World Cup, a Dutch journalist was like a damsel in distress.



"Mr Blatter, please, please, please, can you ask these people to stop the fufuzela. It's annoying. It's disturbing. It's like an angry elephant."..