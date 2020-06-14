Soccer
World Cup 2010 | When the French turned on their mad-as-a-hatter coach
14 June 2020 - 00:00
The euphoria of Siphiwe Tshabalala's screamer on Fifa World Cup 2010's opening day had hardly subsided when two former champions, Uruguay and France, clashed at the expensive new stadium in Green Point.
Unlike the opening match, the second quickly faded from memory...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.