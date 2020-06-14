Sport

Soccer

World Cup 2010 | When the French turned on their mad-as-a-hatter coach

14 June 2020 - 00:00 By LIAM DEL CARME

The euphoria of Siphiwe Tshabalala's screamer on Fifa World Cup 2010's opening day had hardly subsided when two former champions, Uruguay and France, clashed at the expensive new stadium in Green Point.

Unlike the opening match, the second quickly faded from memory...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Bidvest Wits on brink of being sold Sport
  2. Show goes on for PSL after Absa withdrawal Sport
  3. From bowler to boss: CSA head Thabang Moroe focused on delivering transformation Sport
  4. No Comrades Marathon in 2020 but 2021 spots are secured Sport
  5. 1995 Rugby World Cup chronicles Sport

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...