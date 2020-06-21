1995 RWC chronicles: A match that elevated the team into pantheon of greats

Although the match 25 years ago this week brought vivid colour to the Rainbow Nation, match-winner Joel Stransky and back then barrel-chested tighthead prop Balie Swart admit the match is slowly fading from memory.



"You get wiser and more mature in your reflection," said Stransky. "You look back with fond memories, but sadly it has paled away a bit."..