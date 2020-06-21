Call us the asterisk champions, says Liverpool coach Klopp

Two more wins will give the club the Premier League title for the first time in 30 years

Liverpool can move within touching distance of the Premier League title when the runaway leaders face Everton today.



Jurgen Klopp's side will play for the first time since the Premier League was suspended in March over the Covid-19 pandemic as the title chasers make the short trip to Merseyside rivals Everton...