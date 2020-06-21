Call us the asterisk champions, says Liverpool coach Klopp
Two more wins will give the club the Premier League title for the first time in 30 years
21 June 2020 - 00:00
Liverpool can move within touching distance of the Premier League title when the runaway leaders face Everton today.
Jurgen Klopp's side will play for the first time since the Premier League was suspended in March over the Covid-19 pandemic as the title chasers make the short trip to Merseyside rivals Everton...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.