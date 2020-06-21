Craig Dawson rescues a point for Watford
21 June 2020 - 00:00
It would never top the play-off chaos of 2013, but this was another last-gasp Watford goal against Leicester that gives them Premier League hope.
Craig Dawson popped up with seconds left on the clock, hooking in his equaliser and earning a valuable point just moments after Ben Chilwell had looked like he had earned maximum points for Brendan Rodgers' team...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.